Previous
Next
King II by phil_sandford
317 / 365

King II

Another shot of my chess set King whilst doing the homework for AYWMC on light; lit from yhe front.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
86% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Desi
Interesting low key shot with pleasant lighting
July 3rd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise