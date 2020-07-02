Sign up
Previous
Next
317 / 365
King II
Another shot of my chess set King whilst doing the homework for AYWMC on light; lit from yhe front.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
1698
photos
136
followers
128
following
86% complete
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
This Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D Mark II
Taken
29th June 2020 9:50pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
light
,
canon
,
chess
,
macro
Desi
Interesting low key shot with pleasant lighting
July 3rd, 2020
