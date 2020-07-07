Sign up
Afternoon Visitor
Unusual to see the Hedgehog snuffling around under the Magnolia tree in daylight. I hear him/them in the evenings when it’s dark and occasionally see them, but this was a mid afternoon appearance.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
7th July 2020
7th Jul 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
1706
photos
136
followers
128
following
88% complete
View this month »
Views
Comments
Album
Camera
Taken
Tags
canon
,
garden
,
outdoor
,
hedgehog
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
How lovely
July 7th, 2020
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 7th, 2020
