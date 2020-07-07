Previous
Next
Afternoon Visitor by phil_sandford
322 / 365

Afternoon Visitor

Unusual to see the Hedgehog snuffling around under the Magnolia tree in daylight. I hear him/them in the evenings when it’s dark and occasionally see them, but this was a mid afternoon appearance.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
88% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
How lovely
July 7th, 2020  
bkb in the city
Great capture
July 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise