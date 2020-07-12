Previous
Next
Gunby Hall & Gardens by phil_sandford
326 / 365

Gunby Hall & Gardens

Carole and I had our first visit to a National Trust property today; Gunby Hall & Gardens nr Spillsby in North Lincs. Pre booked online, and off we went.

A new car park has been installed, no more abandoning the cars on the road up, and the Covid-19 measures in place mean you have a route to follow, which is perfectly fine. We did a loop Of the garden, had tea/coffee and cake and then did another loop. Sadly, many of the plants are almost done, but it was lovely to go.

Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
12th July 2020 12th Jul 20

Phil Sandford

ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
89% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise