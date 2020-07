Bonus

I always buy ‘No Grow’ bird feed, whether it’s the mixed seed, the sunflower hearts or black seeds, given the amount that the Goldfinches and Tits literally reject and throw to the floor I do not want the rejected seeds germinating.



It would appear that at least 3 of the Sunflower seeds hadn’t read the instructions and this one is a very welcome bonus.



