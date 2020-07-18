Dryham Deer

Long day; headed down to Wiltshire early to meet up with a work colleague to sort accommodation if I’m needed SE again, then Carole and I had an afternoon slot booked at Dryham Park just outside Bath.



It’s a long walk down to the gardens, and an even longer walk back up but absolutely worth it as were luck enough to find these.



