Dryham Deer
Long day; headed down to Wiltshire early to meet up with a work colleague to sort accommodation if I’m needed SE again, then Carole and I had an afternoon slot booked at Dryham Park just outside Bath.
It’s a long walk down to the gardens, and an even longer walk back up but absolutely worth it as were luck enough to find these.
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
18th July 2020
18th Jul 20
Phil Sandford
ace
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
1718
photos
136
followers
128
following
Views
4
Comments
1
canon
deer
outdoor
national-trust
Shirley B
Gorgeous capture.
July 18th, 2020
