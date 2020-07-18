Previous
Dryham Deer by phil_sandford
332 / 365

Dryham Deer

Long day; headed down to Wiltshire early to meet up with a work colleague to sort accommodation if I’m needed SE again, then Carole and I had an afternoon slot booked at Dryham Park just outside Bath.

It’s a long walk down to the gardens, and an even longer walk back up but absolutely worth it as were luck enough to find these.

18th July 2020 18th Jul 20

Phil Sandford

So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Shirley B
Gorgeous capture.
July 18th, 2020  
