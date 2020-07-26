Sign up
I Like Apples
Took a walk around Hartsholme Park this afternoon with Carole. The Squirrels appear always ready to pose for you as this beauty did
Thank you for your views, comments and favs on yesterday’s offering. Much appreciated.
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Phil Sandford
@phil_sandford
So that's Year 3 all done and dusted; I don't know where the time has gone since my sister, , told us about the project...
Tags
squirrel
,
canon
,
outdoor
,
hartsholme
Shirley B
He looks very appealing. But we know better.
July 26th, 2020
Lou Ann
A great capture. Wonderful POV.
July 26th, 2020
