Photo 978
I've got my eye on you!
Such a cutie until he spits at you!
9th April 2022
9th Apr 22
Phil Bacon
@philbacon
Well I'm into my fourth year with 365, didn't get much time to use the camera last year. Hopefully I will keep up with...
267% complete
Tags
nature
,
animal
,
llama
