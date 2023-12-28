Previous
minimalist cup by phillipstamps
5 / 365

minimalist cup

When your cup is full. Stop pouring.
One light ad200 in a 26" softbox
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Phillip Stamps

@phillipstamps
Photo Details

