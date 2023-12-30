Sign up
7 / 365
manifest
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
1
0
Phillip Stamps
@phillipstamps
7
photos
3
followers
0
following
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
New Faces
page
Tags
50mm
,
black&white
,
onelight
,
manifest
,
a7iii
,
ad200
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Like the white exposure on each of the thumb nails
December 31st, 2023
