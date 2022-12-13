Previous
Next
Bat Edged With Frost by philm666
127 / 365

Bat Edged With Frost

Cast-iron tree ornament in -4 deg C temperature this morning
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Phil

@philm666
I'm trying to improve my photography and I've been told that this project might help. I'm a hobbyist photographer. My main interests are wildlife and...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Agnes ace
So special
December 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise