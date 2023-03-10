Previous
South Stack Lighthouse, Anglesey by philm666
South Stack Lighthouse, Anglesey

10th March 2023 10th Mar 23

Phil

@philm666
I'm trying to improve my photography and I've been told that this project might help. I'm a hobbyist photographer. My main interests are wildlife and...
Babs ace
Brought back memories. We lived on Anglesey during our RAF days and I walked down to South Stack lighthouse when I was 7 months pregnant with my first child.
March 15th, 2023  
