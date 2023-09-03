Previous
Japanese Students by philm666
333 / 365

Japanese Students

These two stopped me in the city centre to ask me 'some questions'. They were language students and asked me about my opinions on various things.

I asked them if they would allow me to take their photograph in return. They agreed happily.
3rd September 2023 3rd Sep 23

Phil

