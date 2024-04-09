Sign up
148 / 365
Blue Ice
This is an Amaryllis frozen in a bowl of water with a blue light under the glass bowl inspired by
@ludwigsdiana
ice balls.
9th April 2024
9th Apr 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
375
photos
32
followers
38
following
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
9th April 2024 4:13pm
ice
,
blue
,
abstract
,
frozen
,
still-life
,
@photohoot
,
rainbow2024
vaidas
ace
Interesting effect
April 9th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@vaidasguogis
this one looks much better than anything else I achieved attempting it. Thank you 🤭
April 9th, 2024
