Blue Ice by photohoot
148 / 365

Blue Ice

This is an Amaryllis frozen in a bowl of water with a blue light under the glass bowl inspired by @ludwigsdiana ice balls.
9th April 2024 9th Apr 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
40% complete

vaidas ace
Interesting effect
April 9th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@vaidasguogis this one looks much better than anything else I achieved attempting it. Thank you 🤭
April 9th, 2024  
