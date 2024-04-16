Sign up
Previous
155 / 365
Art in Nature
A view seldom seen of the banana-like leaf from a giant blue bird-of-paradise.
16th April 2024
16th Apr 24
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
42% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Tags
b&w
,
plant
,
bird
,
leaf
,
of
,
paradise
,
abstract
,
garden
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
superb composition!
April 16th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@koalagardens
thank you 😊
April 16th, 2024
vaidas
ace
Amazing composition of lines!
April 16th, 2024
Wendy
ace
@vaidasguogis
🙏 thank you 😊
April 16th, 2024
