Art in Nature by photohoot
155 / 365

Art in Nature

A view seldom seen of the banana-like leaf from a giant blue bird-of-paradise.
16th April 2024 16th Apr 24

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
superb composition!
April 16th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@koalagardens thank you 😊
April 16th, 2024  
vaidas ace
Amazing composition of lines!
April 16th, 2024  
Wendy ace
@vaidasguogis 🙏 thank you 😊
April 16th, 2024  
