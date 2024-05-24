Sign up
Previous
194 / 365
Kermit Returns
Be thankful for the bad things in life, for they open your eyes to the good things you weren't paying attention to before.
-Kermit
24th May 2024
24th May 24
0
2
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
514
photos
55
followers
60
following
53% complete
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
Latest from all albums
158
159
192
159
160
193
194
160
Views
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Tags
green
,
frog
,
friend
,
quotes
,
kermit
,
amphibian
,
advice
,
@photohoot
