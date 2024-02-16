Sign up
Previous
52 / 365
Stargazing at 4am
I thought I got nothing because when it came back out to check on the camera the clouds had covered all the stars.
Surprisingly I was able to capture the moment the clouds invaded.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
0
0
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
199
photos
18
followers
29
following
14% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
AFK
Camera
Pixel 7 Pro
Taken
16th February 2024 5:34am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
sky
,
purple
,
morning
,
clouds
,
stars
,
florida
,
balance
,
apopka
,
stargazing
