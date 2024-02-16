Previous
Stargazing at 4am
52 / 365

Stargazing at 4am

I thought I got nothing because when it came back out to check on the camera the clouds had covered all the stars.
Surprisingly I was able to capture the moment the clouds invaded.
16th February 2024

Wendy

ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
