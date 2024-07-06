Sign up
Previous
203 / 365
Unknown Man in Armor 1525-1535
Artist Alfonso Lombardi (ca.1497-1537) active Ferra, Bologna and Rome.
Ringling Museum · Art Museum
Bequest of John Ringling in 1936
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
1
1
Wendy
ace
@photohoot
Embrace the suck, photograph it. -me ...
644
photos
71
followers
69
following
View this month »
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
200
203
236
201
237
204
202
203
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
The Crypt
Camera
NEX-3N
Taken
9th September 2013 10:21am
Tags
museum
,
ringling
,
lombardi
,
@photohoot
Mona Chrome
He is magnificent.
July 6th, 2024
