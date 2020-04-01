Sign up
92 / 365
Door handle
So many stories can start from this...Do we touch it? Is it infected? Is it safe to open? Can we go out? Or are we locked in? 3 weeks ago we would give it no thought....how the world has changed! Now so bored I’m taking photos of doorhandles 😂
1st April 2020
1st Apr 20
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
2nd April 2020 1:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
door
,
in
,
handle
,
locked
,
doorhandle
,
theme-perspectives
,
covid19
,
lockedin
