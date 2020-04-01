Previous
Door handle by photopedlar
Door handle

So many stories can start from this...Do we touch it? Is it infected? Is it safe to open? Can we go out? Or are we locked in? 3 weeks ago we would give it no thought....how the world has changed! Now so bored I’m taking photos of doorhandles 😂
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

