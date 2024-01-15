Previous
Lipstick plant by pirish
15 / 365

Lipstick plant

It's a cold and gray day, so this single bloom gave some color to the day.
15th January 2024 15th Jan 24

Pauline

@pirish
Hi. I tried this several years ago and decided to start again for 2024. I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so,...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise