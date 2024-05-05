Previous
Wildflower magic by pirish
126 / 365

Lupines are one of my favorites wildflowers. These yellow ones caught my eye on my evening hike.
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Pauline

@pirish
Hi. I tried this several years ago and decided to start again for 2024. I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so,...
