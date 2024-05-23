Sign up
144 / 365
Garden statue
I enjoy this statue of Sacajawea in the Lewis and Clark garden at the Idaho Botanical Garden
23rd May 2024
23rd May 24
Pauline
@pirish
Hi. I tried this several years ago and decided to start again for 2024. I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so,...
Rob Falbo
Great shot.
May 24th, 2024
