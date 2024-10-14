Sign up
Previous
288 / 365
A beautiful fall day
Blue skies, fall colors, a brisk morning.
14th October 2024
14th Oct 24
1
1
Pauline
@pirish
I live in Idaho and enjoy the outdoors so, when I can get there, that is what I photograph most. And my pets....
288
photos
3
followers
4
following
281
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15
Taken
14th October 2024 11:10am
Dorothy
ace
I love shots like this!
October 15th, 2024
