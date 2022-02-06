Sign up
Photo 2872
Not optional!
Oops....forgot to snap a pic of the day! I always snap books as I finish reading them and today finished this which my friend had passed on to me. As it's the only snap I took I have no choice but to reluctantly post it.
6th February 2022
6th Feb 22
plainjaneandnonno...
ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
VOG-L29
Taken
6th February 2022 2:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
book
,
pjnn
