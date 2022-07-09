Previous
Time for a thrifted bargain by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3022

Time for a thrifted bargain

My first meander around a car boot sale this year. Only shopped at one stall but was delighted to buy 6 pairs of summer trousers and shorts including some M and S and Next ones for the grand total of £14.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
