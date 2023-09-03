Time to move on

Knew this pic hadn't worked. Said I must take another but forgot and this is too momentous an event to not record! Two year breakiversary today and absolutely stuck two fingers up at my injury and 2 years worth of can'ts by going for my first run since the break.



Said I'd do 0.5km then walk a bit . Dan was measuring and cheekily called it at 0.6km. I said right I'll do the next at 0.6 too. Managed 3 in total and was super chuffed. Whilst we're sat so I can catch my breath before heading back to the car he checks his stats.... Oh it was miles... So I actually ran 3 x 0.93km