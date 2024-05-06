Previous
Next
Car Boot Sale by plainjaneandnononsense
Photo 3657

Car Boot Sale

We only have one local car boot sale. It is seasonal and on a poorly draining field so often cancelled. It's about a 3 mile walk (each way) for me but I decided to go this morning for a mooch before painting the second gate this afternoon.
6th May 2024 6th May 24

plainjaneandnonno...

ace
@plainjaneandnononsense
Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England. The challenge to take a picture every day has certainly opened my eyes...
1004% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise