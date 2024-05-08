Previous
I'm going to be busy!
I'm going to be busy!

A colourful snapshot of some of my car boot sale purchases. Six part (almost full ) balls of wool for just £2, ready to make scarves for the shoebox appeal.
8th May 2024

Hi my name is Jane and I live in Lincolnshire, England.
