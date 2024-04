New growth

Some nearby woodland had a lot of trees cut down last year due to Ash Dieback. It's slowly recovering, but I noticed this plant growing in the tyre tracks from some of the heavy machinery.

I think it's Deergrass. It clearly loves the wetter conditions caused by the ruts.

I love the way nature reclaims land, and it's amazing how the smallest thing can create a niche that allows one particular species to thrive.