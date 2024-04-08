Sign up
99 / 365
30#
Walked past this hundreds of times and never noticed the number before.
The wall is over 100yrs old, so the person who did it is long gone.
Wonder who it was and why they did it?
Did the bricklayer notice when they built the wall?
8th April 2024
8th Apr 24
1
1
Andy Oz
ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth.
100
photos
17
followers
29
following
27% complete
93
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2024 - 366
SM-A415F
SM-A415F
Taken
8th April 2024 10:16am
Privacy
Public
Dave
ace
Nice find
April 10th, 2024
