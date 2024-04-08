Previous
30# by plebster
99 / 365

30#

Walked past this hundreds of times and never noticed the number before.
The wall is over 100yrs old, so the person who did it is long gone.
Wonder who it was and why they did it?
Did the bricklayer notice when they built the wall?
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
27% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Nice find
April 10th, 2024  
