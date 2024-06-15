Previous
Stratford regatta by plebster
166 / 365

Stratford regatta

Not sure who, or what or why - just stumbled across it as it was ending. I think this might actually be the last race.
15th June 2024 15th Jun 24

Andy Oz

ace
@plebster
Amateur. I last started a 365 the year my daughter was born, but that project ran out of energy after the birth. I still enjoy...
46% complete

Photo Details

