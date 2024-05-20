Previous
If fish had legs... by plebster
16 / 365

If fish had legs...

The structure on the right is a fish ladder to allow them to get back upstream. They'd need to be fast though, that water flow is pretty hardcore.
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Andy Oz

@plebster
