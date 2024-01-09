Previous
Future City Regional 2024 Essay Portion by pomonavalero
Future City Regional 2024 Essay Portion

I'm currently volunteering as a judge for the regional Future City competition. Starting off with the essay portion.

Some pretty innovative and futuristic ideas from these young minds.
