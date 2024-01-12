Previous
About to Lift Traffic Lights by pomonavalero
12 / 365

About to Lift Traffic Lights

A super size load was going by when they noticed that the load would not clear the traffic light, so they stopped traffic, aligned a truck to lift someone to raise the wire. Wow!
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Pomona

ace
@pomonavalero
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise