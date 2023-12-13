Sign up
Previous
28 / 365
Lola Christmas lights
Lola will let me do just about anything to her!
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
1
0
Rachel
@quasi_virtuoso
This is my second attempt at this project after a couple years away. I'm a bit of an old school photographer having learned on film...
28
photos
1
followers
1
following
7% complete
1
1
365
Canon EOS 80D
13th December 2023 3:24pm
Public
Jerzy
ace
I think Lola deserves a treat for this :-) Good shot.
December 14th, 2023
