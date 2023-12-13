Previous
Lola Christmas lights
Lola Christmas lights

Lola will let me do just about anything to her!
Rachel

@quasi_virtuoso
This is my second attempt at this project after a couple years away. I'm a bit of an old school photographer having learned on film...
Jerzy ace
I think Lola deserves a treat for this :-) Good shot.
December 14th, 2023  
