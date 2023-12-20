Previous
Turntable setup by quasi_virtuoso
35 / 365

Turntable setup

My collection of vinyl and turntable
20th December 2023 20th Dec 23

Rachel

@quasi_virtuoso
This is my second attempt at this project after a couple years away. I'm a bit of an old school photographer having learned on film...
9% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jerzy ace
There was something special about vinyl. Possibly the album covers with great design. Good shot,
December 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise