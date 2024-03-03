Previous
Cathedral Detail by quin
Cathedral Detail

Took a walk around the Cathedral grounds and spotted this around one of the door ways.
3rd March 2024 3rd Mar 24

Quinn

@quin
Back after some time away. Good to be back.
Photo Details

