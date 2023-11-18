Previous
ufo w kukurydzy, X-files by rafu
ufo w kukurydzy, X-files

Dzisiaj była wycieczka, był kabelek, był komputer była kupa fotek cudnych tylko... kabelek nie pasuje do kompa :-) więc fotka fotki z wyświetlacza aparatu :-) Wyszło troche lomograficznie :-)
Rafu

@rafu
