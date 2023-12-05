Previous
Klara by rafu
25 / 365

Klara

Wygląda jakby cierpiała a to tylko skrępowanie tym że stary pcha się z aparatem do nosa... wybacz Klarciu :-)
5th December 2023 5th Dec 23

Rafu

@rafu
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise