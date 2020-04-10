Previous
by ramr
101 / 365

10th April 2020 10th Apr 20

ace
@ramr
I live in Connecticut, started out with photography as way to capture our 1 Year old son and family vacations about 5 years back.
Maggiemae ace
You have caught the glossiness of this seed head so well! Reflecting light!
April 10th, 2020  
RRam ace
@maggiemae Thank you... having a polarizing filter definitely helped
April 10th, 2020  
