Previous
Next
L1000830 by ramr
Photo 1281

L1000830

5th July 2023 5th Jul 23

RRam

ace
@ramr
Started out with photography as way to capture our 1 Year old son and family vacations in 2013 . As I started understanding...
351% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diane ace
The B&W really emphasizes the delicate texture of the petals. Again, the light is great. Do you just use natural light?
July 6th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise