Previous
Photo 1426
On Our Way Back
27th November 2023
27th Nov 23
1
0
RRam
ace
@ramr
Started out with photography as way to capture our 1 Year old son and family vacations in 2013 . As I started understanding...
1791
photos
63
followers
203
following
390% complete
View this month »
1419
1420
1421
1422
1423
1424
1425
1426
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
2020-23
Camera
LEICA M10 MONOCHROM
Taken
20th November 2023 9:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
Nice shadows and silhouettes.
November 27th, 2023
