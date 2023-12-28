Sign up
Previous
Photo 1457
Skate by the tree
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
1
1
RRam
ace
@ramr
Started out with photography as way to capture our 1 Year old son and family vacations in 2013 . As I started understanding...
1822
photos
63
followers
202
following
399% complete
View this month »
1450
1451
1452
1453
1454
1455
1456
1457
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2020-23
Camera
LEICA M10 MONOCHROM
Taken
27th December 2023 6:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
black
,
and
,
white
,
blackandwhite
,
bnw
Diane
ace
Wonderful motion!
December 29th, 2023
