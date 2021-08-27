Previous
Nebraska Cornhusker 75 Yard Touchdown Run by randy23
Photo 2755

Nebraska Cornhusker 75 Yard Touchdown Run

Play breaks down and QB Adrian Martinez runs 75 yards for a touchdown
27th August 2021

Randy Lubbering

@randy23
Photo Details

