Ocean View by randy23
Photo 2849

Ocean View

From the hill at Kill Devil North Carolina where the Wright Brothers first flew their plane. From the hill I'm standing on they practiced gliding before they attempted to fly. Of course I am looking at the Atlantic Ocean
29th November 2021 29th Nov 21

Randy Lubbering

@randy23
781% complete

