Bald Eagle Fishing

It was a photo I always wanted to get a Bald Eagle grabbing a fish out of the water and it happened while I was eagle watching at the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities. He was flying right towards me when all of a sudden he took a quick left and dove down to the water
Are there a lot of Eagles along the Mississippi? I know they flock there when everything else is frozen over. I went to one of lock and dams years ago and it was spectacular. I blew it though...should have gone before the weather warmed up. I'm in NE Iowa so still considering a trip over there!