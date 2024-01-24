Previous
Bald Eagle Fishing by randy23
Bald Eagle Fishing

It was a photo I always wanted to get a Bald Eagle grabbing a fish out of the water and it happened while I was eagle watching at the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities. He was flying right towards me when all of a sudden he took a quick left and dove down to the water
24th January 2024 24th Jan 24

Randy Lubbering

@randy23
Paula Fontanini ace
This is iconic eagle shot is on my bucket list too! I've yet to get it! You did an awesome job of capturing him at just the right moment.

Are there a lot of Eagles along the Mississippi? I know they flock there when everything else is frozen over. I went to one of lock and dams years ago and it was spectacular. I blew it though...should have gone before the weather warmed up. I'm in NE Iowa so still considering a trip over there!
January 27th, 2024  
