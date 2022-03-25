Previous
dark road by rayc
13 / 365

dark road

Out for a walk on a cool Friday night with my xt3, and managed to capture a somewhat dramatic scene by the tracks.
25th March 2022 25th Mar 22

Ray C

@rayc
3% complete

