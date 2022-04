graffiti wall

Today was a pretty long day and after work went down to the track to capture my image of the day. What can I say, it was raining and nasty but proud of myself for getting out there. Lost my lens cap in the process. Had to wait for the train for a good 35 minutes, took this shoot holding an umbrella in one hand and the camera on the other. Should of brought my tripod for a cleaner shot, but lesson learnt.