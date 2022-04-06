Previous
Next
shot fired by rayc
25 / 365

shot fired

After snapping away a few shots of one train and the surrounding area, I decided that I had the image of the day. Loaded things up in my vehicle to head to the house an as I waited at the red light I saw this train coming my way. I quickly reached for my camera bag which was on the passenger seat. I unzipped the bag, pulled the camera out. All I can do was turn the camera on and without thinking about my settings I pulled the camera up to my eye to compose the frame and I depressed the shutter. Shot fired!
6th April 2022 6th Apr 22

Ray C

ace
@rayc
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise