shot fired

After snapping away a few shots of one train and the surrounding area, I decided that I had the image of the day. Loaded things up in my vehicle to head to the house an as I waited at the red light I saw this train coming my way. I quickly reached for my camera bag which was on the passenger seat. I unzipped the bag, pulled the camera out. All I can do was turn the camera on and without thinking about my settings I pulled the camera up to my eye to compose the frame and I depressed the shutter. Shot fired!