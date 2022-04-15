Previous
Train Day15 by rayc
Train Day15

Here is an attempt at something different. So I would say I'm the shy type, therefore you don't see me posting images with people in the frame. But I would love to do some street photography and here is an attempt at it. The gentleman was sitting waiting on the metro rail, I took this image with my zoom lens completely zoom out. I figure the more comfortable I get with my camera the easier it will be to approach strangers or maybe not time will tell. ( So I looked thru all my images this month to make sure I have not posted a similar image and no I haven't and btw this is the first person I have shot this month and the second in the 34 days that I have been uploading a photos.) LOL
