38 / 365
Train day19
I've had an idea in my head for this image but I have no being able to capture it, therefore this is probably not the last time you'll see this image. I will keep working this scene.
19th April 2022
19th Apr 22
Album
365
Camera
X-T3
Taken
19th April 2022 8:30pm
30-shots2022
